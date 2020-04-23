Alabama Legislature to Resume on May 4

by Alabama News Network Staff

At a late press conference on Thursday, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon announced that an agreement has been made for Alabama lawmakers to resume work on May 4th.

When the Legislature resumes budgets and local bills are the only pieces of Legislation that will be addressed. Only two committees will meet, the General Fund Budget Committee, and the Education Ways and Means Committee.

Legislators will practice social distancing, and the state house will not be accessible to the public. People will be able to access meetings and sessions via online streaming.

The 2020 regular session ends on May 18th, but many expect Governor Ivey to call a special session to address other issues, namely prison reform and a state lottery.