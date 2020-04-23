Auburn Teen Behind Bars for Multiple Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn Police arrested 19-year-old Caiden Nicholas Taft of Auburn on April 22. Taft was wanted for multiple charges theft related.

The Auburn Police Division says officers responded to a call in the 700 Block of Tanglewood Avenue in Auburn. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple items that had been stolen from vehicles located in the 700 block of Tanglewood Avenue and the 1500 block of Millbranch Drive. Additionally, officers located a credit card that was reported as being stolen from one of the vehicles and had been used to make a fraudulent purchase. Taft was declared a suspect and arrested.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property second degree, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and theft of property fourth degree.

Taft was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $14,500 bond.