Four Alabama players, Two Auburn Tigers picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|Pick
|1
|1
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
|1
|2
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
|1
|3
|3
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
|1
|4
|4
|New York Giants
|Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
|1
|5
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|1
|6
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
|1
|7
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
|1
|8
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
|1
|9
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
|1
|10
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
|1
|11
|11
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|1
|12
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
|1
|13
|13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Colts through 49ers
|Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
|1
|14
|14
|San Francisco 49ers from Buccaneers
|Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
|1
|15
|15
|Denver Broncos
|Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
|1
|16
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
|1
|17
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
|1
|18
|18
|Miami Dolphins from Steelers
|Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|1
|19
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders from Bears
|Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
|1
|20
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Rams
|K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
|1
|21
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
|1
|22
|22
|Minnesota Vikings from Bills
|Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
|1
|23
|23
|Los Angeles Chargers from Patriots
|Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
|1
|24
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
|1
|25
|25
|San Francisco 49ers from Vikings
|Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
|1
|26
|26
|Green Bay Packers from Texans through Dolphins
|Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
|1
|27
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
|1
|28
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
|1
|29
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
|1
|30
|30
|Miami Dolphins from Packers
|Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
|1
|31
|31
|Minnesota Vikings from 49ers
|Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
|1
|32
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU