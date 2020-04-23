Four Alabama players, Two Auburn Tigers picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

Round Pick Overall Team Pick
1 1 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
1 2 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
1 3 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
1 4 4 New York Giants Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
1 5 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
1 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
1 7 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
1 8 8 Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
1 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
1 10 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
1 11 11 New York Jets Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
1 12 12 Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
1 13 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Colts through 49ers Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
1 14 14 San Francisco 49ers from Buccaneers Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
1 15 15 Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
1 16 16 Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
1 17 17 Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
1 18 18 Miami Dolphins from Steelers Austin Jackson, OT, USC
1 19 19 Las Vegas Raiders from Bears Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
1 20 20 Jacksonville Jaguars from Rams K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
1 21 21 Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
1 22 22 Minnesota Vikings from Bills Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
1 23 23 Los Angeles Chargers from Patriots Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
1 24 24 New Orleans Saints Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
1 25 25 San Francisco 49ers from Vikings Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
1 26 26 Green Bay Packers from Texans through Dolphins Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
1 27 27 Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
1 28 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
1 29 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
1 30 30 Miami Dolphins from Packers Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
1 31 31 Minnesota Vikings from 49ers Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
1 32 32 Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Categories: Alabama, Auburn
