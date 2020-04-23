Miami Dolphins Have Selected Tua Tagovailoa as the Fifth Pick in the NFL Draft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Regardless of the hip injury that Tua Tagovailoa suffered from during a game against Mississippi State in November, The Miami Dolphins have decided to make the Alabama quarterback the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Dolphins hope Tagovailoa can become a franchise quarterback and the centerpiece of their rebuilding effort that began a year ago. They were undeterred by his long injury history, most recently a dislocated and fractured hip that ended his 2019 season in mid-November. The Dolphins added some potential protection for Tagovailoa with the 18th overall pick, selecting 322-pound left tackle Austin Jackson of Southern California.

