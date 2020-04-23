Millbrook Police Arrests 3 in Wal-Mart Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police arrested Millbrook residents Rodriquez D. Boggs,22 and Tre’ Anna L. Chappell 20, on April 21. Both suspects were charged with 17 counts of Theft of Property 4th Degree, stemming from warrants obtained by Wal-Mart loss prevention personnel.

According to court documents both individuals are alleged to have committed a series of thefts from the business from February 28 through April 12. They were arrested without incident, transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where they were processed and released on $4,250.00 bonds.

Millbrook Police made another arrest regarding a theft on April 23. Police responded to a Wal-Mart location at 145 Kelley Blvd. Upon arrival, the officers were advised that loss prevention personnel had observed the suspect who was also an employee of the store committing a theft the same day. The employee, 51-year-old, Elmore resident Paul Anthony Bass had been under surveillance for some time after loss prevention discovered an ongoing pattern of suspicious behavior displayed by him. Wal-Mart officials were able to document 17 incidents where the employee failed to pay for merchandise that he’d obtained.

The alleged offenses occurred from February 22 through April 23rd of this year. Bass was detained and transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where he was placed under arrest being charged with 17 counts of Theft of Property 4th Degree. Bass was processed without incident and later released on a $4,250.00 bond.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the following regarding the incident:

“Unfortunately we are seeing more and more of this. We have entirely too many people that think they can go into these retail businesses and take property without paying for it. One of the most common ploys is for people to go through the self check-out aisle and scan some items, while failing to scan the more expensive items. Sometimes people just walk into a business, select property and walk out of the store like it’s their property. It really doesn’t matter what method you use. Once you walk past the last point of sale at any retail establishment without remitting payment, you’ve committed the crime of theft.

Most retail establishments have loss prevention personnel on staff to help limit or prevent these types of thefts from occurring. A lot of these businesses have also went to great expense to install state of the art surveillance systems to assist their loss prevention staff in monitoring their property, which enables them to detect and apprehend the people committing these crimes. Such is the case with these three alleged offenders arrested this week. Loss prevention professionals were able to review surveillance footage on hand and worked with law enforcement to identify the alleged offenders, at which point warrants were obtained and arrests made.