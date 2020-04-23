Police Have Made Arrests in the Large Scale Multi-Jurisdictional Theft Ring

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department, along with the assistance of the Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, have made several arrests in a large scale multi-jurisdictional theft ring.

For the last several months, multiple law enforcement agencies in the central Alabama region have been investigating numerous thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. The suspects have targeted numerous businesses, many of which have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses with vehicles that have been targeted include churches, daycares, moving and storage companies, restaurants, assorted construction companies, as well as personal vehicles. Suspect(s) have also been known to steal utility trailers in addition to being suspects in vehicle thefts. During a recent theft, numerous firearms were also stolen and suspects that have not been arrested should be considered armed and dangerous.

Damage to a vehicle, as a result of a catalytic converter theft, can be anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500. One local business has been targeted multiple times resulting in this business being adversely affected to the point that it may not be able to financially recover.

Many of the suspects involved in this theft ring are considered career criminals and the Prattville Police Department is doing everything possible to ensure that these offenders are held accountable. As of this date, a total of three suspects have been arrested in regard to this large scale investigation and additional suspects are being sought. Further charges are also pending. All arrested suspects are currently incarcerated in the Autauga County Jail.

The public is being asked for assistance in locating the additional suspects as well as being diligent in detecting any criminal activity during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspects arrested, as well as suspects still at large, current charges, and bond amounts are as follows:

Constance May Millwood Charges:

(IN CUSTODY)

Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle (2 Counts)

Theft of Property (2 Counts)

Bond Amount: $60,000.00

Steven Lee Harris:

(IN CUSTODY)

Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle (2 Counts)

Theft of Property (2 Counts)

Bond Amount: $60,000.00

Shane Douglas Hill:

(AT LARGE)

Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle (2 Counts)

Theft of Property (2 Counts)

Bond Amount: $25,000.00

Robert Patton Birdwell:

(IN CUSTODY)

Theft of Property 1st Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Bond Amount: $60,000.00/$45,000.00 CASH ONLY

**MADE IMPLIED THREATS TOWARDS LAW ENFORCEMENT**

Kenny Eugene Harris:

(AT LARGE)

Theft of Property 1st Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Bond Amount: $60,000.00 (Additional Bond pending)