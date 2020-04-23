Storms Linger Into The Evening Hours

by Shane Butler

We’re still under the threat for strong to severe storms through the evening hours. Frontal boundary remains west of us but it is pushing eastward. Rain and storms are likely to continue ahead of the boundary. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe. The main threats are damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low but not zero. We expect the storms to be out of our area by 9pm and skies will begin clearing from west to east. It will be quiet weatherwise the rest of the overnight period. A sunny and warm Friday is on the way. Temps will warm nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s. More sunny and dry weather conditions prevail through the upcoming weekend. Highs reach the lower 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. This will be the first Sunday in weeks that we don’t expect severe storms. A sunny and dry weather pattern remains in place through the start of next week. Next opportunity for rain looks to arrive on Wednesday.