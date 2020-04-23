Tornado Watch Until 1PM for South Alabama Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 1PM CDT for parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area.

The counties included in the watch are:

BALDWIN BARBOUR BULLOCK BUTLER CHOCTAW CLARKE COFFEE CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE ESCAMBIA GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON MOBILE MONROE PIKE WASHINGTON WILCOX

Primary threats include: A few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Stay with Alabama News Network on-air and online for updates. Now is the time to download the free Alabama News Network weather app.

