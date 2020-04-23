Tornado Watch Until 1PM for South Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 1PM CDT for
parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area.

The counties included in the watch are:

BALDWIN              BARBOUR             BULLOCK             
   BUTLER               CHOCTAW             CLARKE              
   COFFEE               CONECUH             COVINGTON           
   CRENSHAW             DALE                ESCAMBIA            
   GENEVA               HENRY               HOUSTON             
   MOBILE               MONROE              PIKE                
   WASHINGTON           WILCOX


Primary threats include:
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and 
severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Stay with Alabama News Network on-air and online for updates.

