What the Tech? What Should You Do with Old Electronics?

by Alabama News Network Staff

You’ve probably seen old TVs and electronics on the street and wonder if you should be doing something else with them. But what?

According to the Department of Energy, Americans trash 255,000 tons of computers every year. That sounds like a lot, but David Ayer of Earth Day Network says, that doesn’t amount to much in terms of total trash.

David Ayer said, “Put it around 2% of the total volume in the landfill but they also find it makes up about two-thirds of the entire heavy metal and toxic waste.”

Computers and other electronics are filled with toxic metals, such as lead, mercury and chromium. All dangerous and not easily degraded.

“If these chemicals are not treated and handled properly, they can go on and cause drastic health issues such as kidney issues, cardiovascular brain damage, liver damage,” said Ayer.

So where do you take them? Best Buy has a recycling program and accepts small electronics right in their stores and for $25 they’ll send a truck to your home to carry them away. But that program has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The best way to reduce the amount of e-waste is ensuring your electronics last longer. Computers should last 5-7 years, if you do certain things. For one, use canned air to clean out the dusty filters.

Any dust turns to grime and can eventually damage the working parts inside. Keep up with updates from Apple and Microsoft and use an anti-virus and anti-malware software. You can download those.

Search for recycling centers near you. Most are closed right now so you may have to hold on to them a little while longer. But if you can live with a slow computer for an extra year, you’ll save money, and help save the environment.

Many of the cellular providers will recycle smartphones and tablets and exchange them for gift cards or discounts on new phones.