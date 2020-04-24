A Weekend Of Nice Weather Ahead

by Ben Lang

Similar to our last couple of severe weather events, today was once again the calm after the storm. Friday featured plenty of sunshine with upper 70 to low 80° warmth in our area. This evening looks clear and comfortable with temperatures sliding into the 60s. Clouds increase somewhat overnight as a storm system and attendant cold front slide toward our area.

There’s a tiny chance for a stray shower on Saturday, with an otherwise somewhat more cloudy sky Saturday morning. However, expect a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Saturday looks breezy also, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night turns cooler as winds shift back to the northwest in the wake of the cold front. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 50s. Sunday looks cooler in the wake of the cold front, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night looks quite cool, with lows near 50°.

Next week starts off on a nice note, with generally dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Monday features high temperatures in the upper 70s, with low 80s on Tuesday. Clouds increase late Tuesday, and some showers are possible late. That’s due to our next approaching cold front. This storm system could produce more widespread showers and storms in our area Wednesday. Fortunately, severe weather is not expected with that system at this time. However, since its still many days away, there’s time for that to change as details become clearer. The system quickly exits our area, with sunshine returning for the end of next week. It looks quite nice also, with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.