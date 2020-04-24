ADOC Has Confirmed That an Employee at Ventress Correctional Facility Self Reports Positive Covid-19 Test

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employee has come forth after learning that they tested positive for Covid-19.

ADOC was informed on April 24 through a self-report that an employee at Ventress Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is now self quarantined under the direction of their healthcare provider.

After the completion of appropriate follow-up interviews, ADOC’s Office of Health Services will advise staff who may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff member to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.

This positive test represents the ninth self-reported positive test and the seventh active case of COVID-19 among ADOC’s staff. Two staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.