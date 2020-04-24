Alabama National Guard Helps Clean Camden Nursing Home

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Alabama National Guard is on the frontline — in the fight against the Coronavirus. A team sprang into action Friday in Camden to help clean a nursing home hit hard by COVID-19.

The eleven man team set up shop at Camden Nursing Facility to sanitize a wing of the building.

First, team members went in wearing protective gear — and did the initial disinfection using a fogger.

“It’s a machine,” said Lt. Daniel Stevens. “You go in and you do spray and it goes in the air. And whenever it lands onto surfaces, it kills the virus within about 30 minutes.”

Then after letting the disinfectant sit for 30 minutes — the team went back in for another round of cleaning. This time they sprayed — wiped — and mopped the entire area down directly — with a powerful disinfectant.

“The material that we use is a lot stronger to kill the virus within at least, direct contact is ten minutes,” said Stevens.

Camden Nursing Facility has been hit hard by the COVID-19. Fourteen workers and twelve residents at the 95 bed facility have tested positive for the disease.

Management brought in a professional cleaning service earlier this week to try and stop the spread of the virus. And called the Alabama National Guard for help.

We’re just here to kind of help out the citizens of Alabama by going in trying to do prevention for this virus that’s taking over our community,” said Spc. Dameion Henderson.

“We’re trying to come out and help those who are not necessarily able to help themselves.”

There are a total of 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wilcox Co.