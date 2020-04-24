ALEA: Three Wrecks Under Investigation on 85 Near Mile Marker 34

by Andrew James

State Troopers are on scene of three Friday morning wrecks on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 34.

Trooper Benjamin Carswell tells Alabama News Network that one wreck involves a fatality. Another wreck involves a vehicle fire and Trooper Carswell says a volunteer fire department truck is also involved in a wreck in the area. He says a firefighter has minor injuries

Alabama News Network has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.