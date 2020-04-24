Alexander City Man Charged with Sending Explicit Photos to 13-Year-Old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

An investigation conducted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Investigative Unit and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on Tuesday, April 21, led to the arrest of Benjamin David Barnes, 40, of Alexander City.

Police reports say Barnes sent sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old female.

As a result of the investigation, Barnes was arrested and charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child and Transmission Obscene Material to a child by computer. He was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $40,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.