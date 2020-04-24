Birmingham Police Officer Shot While Confronting Customer Over Unpaid Restaurant Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

Birmingham police say a customer at a cafe refused to pay, leading to an exchange of gunfire with an officer Friday morning.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said in a news conference the officer was shot once or twice after confronting the customer outside Ruth’s Cafe. The customer had left the cafe after refusing to pay and got into a vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle to have a conversation with the customer and was met with gunfire. The officer was shot once or twice and taken to UAB Hospital in good condition. The customer was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Their identities weren’t immediately released.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)