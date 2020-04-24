Church Donates more than $1000 to Bill Nichols Veterans Home Nurses

by Alabama News Network Staff

There have been nearly 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bill Nichols Veterans Homes in Alexander City, and 8 residents have died from the virus. Brenda Moseley’s husband Jeff Moseley was one who lost his battle with the virus.

Brenda and the Moseley family could not ignore how helpful and sympathetic the nursing staff was to the family. Before Jeff’s death, the staff called Brenda to let them say their last goodbyes. “They were so good, they kept us posted on his vitals each day and let us know when we could come visit him and we did, that was our last time to get to see him.”

This week the Moseley’s church, Central Baptist Church collected more than $1000 to donate to the nursing staff at the home. The Moseley family, along with their Pastor Gary Merkel presented $1105 in gift cards to the nursing staff at Bill Nichols Veterans Home.

“The calls, the text, and everything else they’ve done has gone beyond the call, and I thank every one of them,” says Brenda.

Jeff Moseley passed away on April 17th, one day after his 76th birthday. There will be a grave side funeral on Sunday, and the family plans to have a celebration of live when it is safe to do so.