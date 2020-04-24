Coffee County Authorities Search for Two Missing Juveniles

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two missing juveniles.

The juveniles were reported missing on April 21, by their mother Melanie TinaJero. The children went missing from their residence in the area of State Hwy 134 and Coffee County Road 446.

Juanita Mara-Ann Tinajero (Blue shirt/left side of photo)

Female (Age 15)

5’ 3” 155 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Dark Complexion

Jose Carlos Tinajero (Dark shirt/right side of photo)

Male (Age 14)

5’ 2” 110 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Dark Complexion

Point of contact for Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kenneth Davis or Investigator Jace Holley (334) 894-6472.