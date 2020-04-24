Finally, A Quiet Weekend of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Today will be a dry day, with ample sunshine, allowing temperatures to surge into to lower 80s this afternoon. Late tonight, a fast moving system will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms back to Alabama, late tonight and early tomorrow, as a cold front sweeps through the state. Ahead of this front moisture return will be very limited, so across South/Central Alabama we are just expecting a cloudy start to our Saturday with a stray shower possible, as the better rain and storm chances will be across North Alabama, north of Birmingham.

We note, the SPC has a risk of severe storms to our west today and across northern portions of Alabama, where low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms is defined for the Northeast corner of the state tomorrow afternoon, but again, no issues over the southern two-thirds of the state. The sky will clear tomorrow afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Sunday looks dry and pleasant with tons of sunshine, and highs should hang in the upper 70s; and for once, no threat of severe weather on a Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: For now Monday and Tuesday look dry and seasonal with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next front will move through the state on Wednesday, with some rain and thunderstorms expected. The main dynamics with this system will be well north of Alabama, up in the Great Lakes, so severe weather should not be an issue with this system. For now, Thursday and Friday look sunny and dry, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 50s. If this forecast holds up for the next week, then we should make it through the rest of April with no significant threat for severe weather in Alabama…fingers crossed.

Our spring severe weather season extends well into May, but April is core month for it in Alabama. As we head through the month of May, the main storm track gradually transitions farther north and west into the Plains and Mid-Mississippi Valley. Let’s hope this happens quickly this year, and we can start to get a break from storms in Alabama.

Have a fantastic Friday, a wonderful weekend, and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan