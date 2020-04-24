Goodyear Closing Alabama Plant That Employs More Than 400

by Alabama News Network Staff

Goodyear is permanently closing a nearly century-old tire plant that employs more than 400 people in Alabama.

Papers filed by the Ohio-based company show it has reached a deal with labor to shutter its plant at Gadsden for good.

A document shows the company accepted 740 buyouts at the sprawling factory last year, and news outlets report it laid off about 100 people in February. The plant is temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It once employed more than 4,000 people and was the first major tire plant built in the South.

