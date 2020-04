Green Bay Packers LB, Greenville Native Za’Darius Smith Gives Away Free Large Pizzas

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 IMG_0948

2/5 IMG_0947

3/5 IMG_0936

4/5 IMG_0953

5/5 IMG_0950









Green Bay Packers All-Pro Linebacker and Greenville native, Za’Darius Smith, gave away pizza at the Pizza Hut on Fort Dale Road Friday, April 24 from 11 am-3 pm.

Smith said he wanted to do something special for the kids in the area.

🚨🚨 Attention Greenville 🚨🚨 I wanted to do something special for the kids in the city, so I’ve partnered with some local… Posted by Zadarius Smith on Saturday, April 18, 2020

People were given a ticket to get a free large pizza through the drive thru.