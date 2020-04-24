Over 300 Jackson Hospital Employees Get Free Lunch

by Alabama News Network Staff

Randy Smitherman, his son Braden, and other partners of the River Region prepared lunch for the workers at Jackson Hospital. Jim and Nick’s, Langley’s AG Flowers Bakery, and Renfro’s.

They fed over 300 hospital employees. They served individually wrapped smoked Boston butts barbecue sandwiches, chips, cakes and bottled water. They started serving at 12:30 with nurses from each department coming down with carts to take back to their department. There are 21 departments at Jackson Hospital.

Smitherman says hospital employees all the way down to the janitors need to be shown that they are appreciated.

Their plans are to do every hospital in the River Region in the next 90 days.