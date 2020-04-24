State Senator Expresses Concern over Plans to Reconvene Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) has released a letter that she’s sent to Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh asking that the Legislature not be called back into session on May 4.

As Alabama News Network has reported, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon announced this week that the session would resume May 4, with lawmakers only considering budgets and local bills while practicing social distancing.

In her letter, Figures says she’s disappointed with that decision. She says it will be difficult to maintain social distancing inside the Alabama State House building. She says the budgets could be passed in September so that it would be easier to determine revenue and consumer behavior.

Figures says most lawmakers are older than 60 and some have other health issues that might make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

Personally, she says she doesn’t feel comfortable staying in a hotel. She’s asking that her mileage be reimbursed so that she can drive back and forth to Mobile each day.

She is asking Marsh to reconvene the Legislature on April 28 so that they can end the regular session. She would like to hold a special session in September.