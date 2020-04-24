Update: Coffee County Missing Juveniles Located Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Coffee County juveniles who were previously reported as missing have been found safe.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has officially notified CrimeStoppers that both Juanita Mara-Ann TinaJero and Jose Carlos TinaJero have been located.

The juveniles were reported missing on April 21, by their mother Melanie TinaJero. The children went missing from their residence in the area of State Hwy 134 and Coffee County Road 446.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s advise that both juveniles appeared to be in good health.

No other details were released by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.