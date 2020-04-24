Woman Identified in 3 Vehicle Fatal Crash on I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

A three-vehicle crash at 6:00 a.m. Friday, April 24, claimed the life of a Salem woman.

Sarah E. Mills, 21, was killed when the 2018 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 and then a 2016 Freightliner. The Ford F-350 served as a marked Franklin Volunteer Fire Department emergency vehicle.

A fireman was struck by a vehicle during the crash and sustained serious but non-life threating injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near mile marker 35, approximately two miles east of Franklin.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.