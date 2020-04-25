A Couple Cooler Nights And Afternoons Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was a pretty nice late April day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the low to mid 80s in most locations this afternoon. Winds were rather breezy out of the southwest, but with a cold front pushing through this afternoon and evening, we’ll see winds shift to the west. Cooler air moves in behind the front overnight. This evening still looks pretty warm, with temperatures in the 70s through 8PM, then falling into the 60s after that. Expect a mostly clear sky. A cluster of clouds could move across south Alabama overnight, but this is unlikely to produce any rain. The clouds likely clear prior to sunrise, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s overnight.

Sunday looks cooler than Saturday, with highs only rebounding into the 70s. A couple spots across the north, say Alexander City and Clanton, may only warm into the upper 60s. Sunday also looks like another breezy day, with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Overall, looks like a very nice late-April day with a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Sunday night looks quite cool, with lows slipping into the upper 40s around sunrise Monday.

Monday looks like another fine spring day, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky throughout the day again. Monday night lows fall into the low to mid 50s. Tuesday looks warmer with highs in the low 80s. Clouds increase a bit by the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. That system is expect to arrive Wednesday. At this time, severe weather is not expected. Details are limited this far out, so there’s still time for that to change. However, severe weather appears possible well to our northwest on Tuesday due to this system, so it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility. We’ll keep an eye on the potential day by day as Wednesday draws closer.

Storms clear our area by Wednesday night, with nice and mainly sunny weather setting back up for the end of next week into the weekend. Thursday features highs in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Expect a warming trend after that, with highs in the low 80s Friday, mid 80s next Saturday, and possibly upper 80s to near 90° next Sunday.