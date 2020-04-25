Georgia’s Reopening Continues as Virus Deaths Top 900

by Savanna Sabb

Georgia business owners were officially allowed to welcome back customers on Friday, April 24 after Governor Brian Kemp gave them the go-ahead, relaxing all coronavirus restrictions in the state.

Although they were in the clear according to the governor, some businesses remained satisfied in their decision to stay closed, considering there has been a rise of the virus in both rural and urban cities in the state.

Gyms, tattoo shops, nail salons, and barbershops were among the businesses that were allowed to open Friday after Gov. Kemp relaxed a monthlong shutdown.

That move came despite warnings from health experts and disapproval from President Donald Trump. The state had recorded more than 22,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths by Saturday evening.

