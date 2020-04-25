Two People Face Murder Charges in Tuskegee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say they’ve made two arrests in the murder of Antwan Whittaker last Saturday. He was shot and killed in the 500 block of Pleasant Spring Drive.

Police say 27-year-old Nicholas Echols and 32-year-old Chancey Norris have been arrested and charged with murder. Police say the Macon County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest of Norris.

Police say this is still an active investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any other people who may have been involved.

If you have any information, call (334) 727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line (334) 727-9865. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip on-line you can do so at: www.tuskegeealabama.gov/police-department/webforms/submit-tip.