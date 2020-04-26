American Apparel Plant in Selma is Deep Cleaned Amid Virus Concerns

by Savanna Sabb

American Apparel manufacturing plant in Selma has undergone a deep cleaning after two of its employees have tested positive for the Coronavirus. A top executive said the plant is scheduled to reopen Monday.

Workers walked out of the plant on Thursday, the Selma Times-Journal reported. The walkout took place after the first case had been confirmed, and the second case was confirmed a short time later. Workers were told they would be paid their regular wages for Thursday and Friday while the plant was closed.

As of publication of this article, The Alabama Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state had at least 6,270 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 216 deaths from it. The department also said at least 73,551 tests for the virus had been administered. Alabama’s population is about 4.9 million.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said in the coming week she will announce her plans to begin reopening parts of Alabama’s economy.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

