As COVID-19 Cases in Alabama top 6,400 Montgomery County Sheriff Pushes for Hazardous Duty Pay

by Savanna Sabb

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Alabama continue to rise daily, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham pushes for hazardous duty pay for some county employees. Sheriff Cunningham’s proposal requests that two dollars and 25 cents an hour be added to the pay rate of those employees who qualify.

As of 9:10 Sunday night, 6,421 cases of the Coronavirus has been reported, 73,717 people have been tested and 219 have died in Alabama. To keep the numbers from rising, the state continues to abide by the stay-at-home order. Governor Ivey is expected to announce if the stay-at-home order will continue or if restrictions will be lifted.