Georgia: Pregnant Woman Dead from Gunshot to the Head

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sheriff’s deputies in Georgia are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman after her 11-year-old son found her unresponsive in her bed.

The Bibb County chief coroner, Leon Jones, identified her as 36-year-old Melanie Powell of Macon. Deputies said Powell was shot in the head. The death was reported to authorities Sunday and is being investigated as a homicide.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.)