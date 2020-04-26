Goodwater Woman Killed Instantly in a Single-Car Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Goodwater woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-car accident at 5:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Sharonda E. Ingram, 53, was killed when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment then overturned. Ingram, who was not using a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash occurred on Valley Grove Road near Sanford Road, approximately 12 miles east of Alex City. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue the investigation.