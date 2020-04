Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth: “…working to produce COVID-19 test results in just three minutes”

by Samantha Williams

According to a Tweet on Twitter Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he is, “… working to bring an international company that can produce COVID-19 test results in just three minutes to Alabama. With a cost of $20 per test, their capacity is 600,000 tests per day, and they are already active in several U.S states and other countries.”