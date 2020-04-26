Quite Cool Sunday Night; Very Nice Monday

by Ben Lang

One could argue that April 26th, not April 25th, was “the perfect date” for central and south Alabama. It wasn’t too hot and wasn’t too cold, with highs in the low to mid 70s. While we haven’t needed a light jacket yet, that probably changes tonight. This afternoon was also quite breezy, with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. A wind advisory continues until 7PM this evening. Winds settle down this evening, with temperatures cooling to around 60° by 9PM. Overnight lows fall all the way into the mid and upper 40s, so have that light jacket ready.

Monday looks very nice, with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be much lighter than Sunday. Monday night looks cool with lows in the low 50s. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. No rain is expected, but that finally changes on Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely during the day as a cold front pushes through the state. The chance for severe weather looks unlikely, but cannot be completely ruled out. If strong to severe storms are able to form Wednesday afternoon, damaging winds and hail would be main threats. Showers and storms clear our area Wednesday night.

Expect another surge of cooler air late next week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s on Friday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night lows fall into the 50s. The month of May begins Friday, and we’ll feel a surge of warmth next weekend. High temperatures reach the mid 80s Saturday, and upper 80s Sunday. No rain is expected either day, with sunshine reigning supreme.