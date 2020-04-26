UPDATE: Franklin Volunteer Firefighter Recovering Following Friday Morning Crash

by Samantha Williams

1/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook

2/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook

3/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook

4/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook

5/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook



6/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook

7/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook

8/8 Courtesy: Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook















On Friday morning, state troopers were on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 Southbound near mile marker 34.

According to the Franklin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the firefighter injured, identified as Cope, broke his femur bone in four places on his right leg and sustained nerve damage to his right arm. He went into surgery Friday, and doctors inserted a rod. He is expected to make a full recovery. He will remain in the East Alabama Medical Center for three to four more days.

We later found out that Sarah E. Mills, 21, was killed when the 2018 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 and then a 2016 Freightliner. The Ford F-350 served as a marked Franklin Volunteer Fire Department emergency vehicle.