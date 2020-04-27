Alabama State adds Pike Road’s Tamirea Thomas to 2020-21 Class

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State head women’s basketball coach Freda Freeman-Jackson announced the first addition to the 2020-2021 team Tuesday in Pike Road native Tamirea Thomas.

Thomas, a 6-3 center, signed her official letter of intent to become the first basketball signee in Pike Road High School history.

An All-Area and All-Metro player, Thomas averaged 12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game as a Patriot – while setting the school’s single season records in both rebounds and blocks. She helped lead the squad to an appearance in the state semifinals in February and was named to the All-Southeast Regional team.