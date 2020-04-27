ASU Hosting Virtual Senior Week for Spring 2020 Graduates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University has announced plans to host a virtual senior week for the class of 2020 all this week through ASU’s virtual Commencement Ceremony, which takes place on Friday (May 1).

The initiative includes a full slate of activities that are listed below to engage the senior class through various social media platforms.

The weeklong event is a coordinated effort between the University’s Office of Development, Office of Alumni Relations and the Division of Student Affairs.

“We felt that it was very important to do what we could to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our graduates’ senior year experience,” said ASU’s Director of Development, Jennifer Anderson. “Our students should be honored for their hard work and for their transition to becoming Hornet alumni.”

Anderson said that the Senior Week committee also included current students and recent ASU graduates who helped in the planning process and assisted with publicizing the event by sharing information on their personal platforms.

“All that we have done has been driven by ideas that were shared by the younger members of our committee,” Anderson said. “We were committed to making this a ‘student-centric’ experience.”

Anderson said Senior Week can be enjoyed by more than the members of the Class of 2020. It is an opportunity for all of the Hornet Nation to come together to celebrate the graduating class.

“We are especially excited about the virtual commencement on Friday, May 1, and the block party that will follow that evening at 8:20 p.m., which is actually 20:20 according to military time. We will have two live experiences in one evening. There will be a DJ via Instagram for our younger audience. That experience is sponsored by the ASU Department of Communications. At the same time on our Facebook platform, we will have a live DJ sponsored by 97.9 Jam/YO 100.5 radio station. You could say one event will be ‘old school’ and the other will be ‘new school.’ But both events will be an opportunity for all of us to let our hair down and celebrate the Class of 2020.”

Anderson said several of the DJs, as well as the minister for the Sunday Worship experience, are all recent graduates of ASU. She said the committee also was able to employ a recent graduate who had been laid off due to COVID-19 to create the branding and graphics for Senior Week.

The coordination of the activities began in March and the committee has put in countless hours to ensure the event’s success.

“We really wanted to make this a memorable experience for our seniors. Some of them have already reached out to say that they really appreciate what their university is trying to do in making this time a little bit more bearable for them. And for those of us who have been working with this project, that is what really matters,” Anderson added.

Class of 2020 Senior Week Calendar

(All times are Central Standard)

Instagram Live

@official_alabamastate

April 25 – Say Less – Midnight Yell

11 p.m.

Virtual GradSzn Kick-off party featuring DJ BRob ’17

April 26 – Sunday Service: A Day of Worship

Noon

Led by ASU Alumnus Cameron Jenkins ‘18

featuring 2020 Senior, soloist Zaria Hall

April 27 – #FlipTheSwitch: Glow Up Challenge

Post your #FlipTheSwitch video on Instagram, be sure to tag @official_alabamastate and use the #ASUGradSzn2020. Winners will be announced at 20:20 p.m. (8:20 p.m.). Individual prizes will be awarded for the top 3 videos.

April 28 – Don’t Rush x ASU Campus Orgs

Campus organizations post your #DontRush video on Instagram, be sure to tag @official_alabamastate and use the #ASUGradSzn2020. Winners will be announced at 20:20 p.m. (8:20 p.m.). Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 campus organizations.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Virtual Cafe Mixer

Featuring DJ Don G

April 29 – When They See Us: Senior Portraits

Post your official senior photo or a picture of you from your senior year on Instagram. Don’t forget to tag us and use #ASUGradSzn2020.

April 30 – Life is Good: Thankful Thursday

Tag us in your post about what you’re thankful for on Instagram #ASUGradSzn2020.

May 1 – Black and Gold Friday

Noon

Virtual Commencement

Live on the ASU Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube

8:20 p.m. (20:20 p.m.)

Hornet Nation Block Party Two Experiences, One Night

Live Hive – New School Party (Instagram)

The Nest featuring DJ – Old School Jam (Facebook)