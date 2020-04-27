COVID-19 Outbreak Causes Cancellation of Annual Confederate Memorial Day Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

State offices were closed Monday, April 27 for Confederate Memorial Day. Organizers of an annual Confederate remembrance service at the Alabama Capitol posted on social media that this year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Confederate Memorial Day was made a state holiday in Alabama in 1901. Alabama has three Confederate-related state holidays. Confederate Memorial Day is marked on the fourth Monday in April.

The state marks Jefferson Davis’ birthday in February. The state also jointly celebrates Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January.

