Hyundai Factory Reopens on Volunteer Basis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Manufactured opened its doors Monday, April 27 following a closures after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The opening was on a volunteer basis. Team Members who volunteered to work this week are helping the company make sure the new safety protocols are effective.

The factory has been closed since March 23.

Hyundai implemented the following safety measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Team Members.

HMMA COVID-19 Safety Measures