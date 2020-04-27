Hyundai Factory Reopens on Volunteer Basis
Hyundai Manufactured opened its doors Monday, April 27 following a closures after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The opening was on a volunteer basis. Team Members who volunteered to work this week are helping the company make sure the new safety protocols are effective.
The factory has been closed since March 23.
Hyundai implemented the following safety measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Team Members.
HMMA COVID-19 Safety Measures
- Thermal Scanners to detect team member temperature while entering our plant, if the initial screening detects at 100.3 degrees or higher, a medical professional will double check their temperature before they are asked to not come in the facility
- Social distancing protocols; six feet separation in meeting spaces, break areas, common areas, and work stations (where possible) and office spaces
- Visitor and contractor’s go through the same screening process and given specific instructions on social distancing, hygiene, limited access to plant based on visit purpose
- Disinfection Measures: frequent cleaning high traffic and high touch areas; hand sanitizers throughout plant and restrooms, a dedicated cleaning team for each shop with the responsibility of performing regular cleaning of work stations and tooling
- Face masks for all Team Members when they return to work; strictly enforced across the entire site, especially in work stations where 6-foot social distancing is difficult or where barriers cannot be erected to separate work stations
- Each work zone has a cleaning station with 70% alcohol spray cleaner and disposable gloves and towels to allow Team Members and group leader to clean tools or other touch surfaces before, during and after each shift
- Staggering shift starts and breaks to limit congestion in work areas and plant entrances