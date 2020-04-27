Local Caterer Adapts Services To Keep Business Afloat

by Justin Walker

You can often find Connie Floyd and her staff in the kitchen, whipping up a delicious meal or birthday cake.

Floyd is the owner of Olde Enzor Lane, a catering company in the Troy.

“Before the pandemic hit, we did private parties, baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties,” Floyd said.

But Floyd’s services took a hit when the coronavirus pandemic forced government leaders to implement safety measures.

“It shut down everything we were doing,” Floyd said.

Stay at home health orders and prohibiting large gatherings led many customers to cancel weddings and parties, which in turn, led to a decrease in business.

In order to stay afloat, Floyd knew she had to take action.

“It was either to close it or figure out someway to provide a service to the community,” Floyd said.

With some help Floyd moved her business completely online to give people access to quality, home-cooked meals through a brand-new website and Facebook page.

“And that is what we’re doing, we’re doing a different casserole a day and people are placing their order online. And paying for it online so we don’t come in contact with money,” Floyd said.

Olde Enzor Lane has seen an enormous response from the community.

Floyd says she hopes to continue catering to events, like weddings, when life returns to somewhat normal. But she will continue to use her website to provide services to the community.