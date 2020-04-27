Local Governments Urge Governor for “Flexibility” in Re-Opening Economy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Last week Elmore and Autauga County officials sent a letter to the Governors office asking that she leave some flexibility to local governments when it comes to re-opening economies.

County and city leaders say they are optimistic that communities are capable of handling a balance between public health and re-opening businesses.

Governor Ivey is expected to present guidelines for a phased re-opening of Alabama’s economy on Tuesday.