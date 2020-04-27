Man Says Ex-girlfriend Hit Him in the Head with Glass Clock During Verbal Dispute

by Alabama News Network Staff

Marlena Walker, 24, was charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence assault in reference to a domestic dispute that occurred on April 22. Police responded to a call in the 700 block of Whitehall Parkway.

The adult male victim say his ex-girlfriend struck him in the head with a glass clock during a verbal altercation. The victims injury was non-life threatening.

Walker was identified as the suspect.

She was taken into custody on Monday, April 27.