McQueen Street Duplex Damaged in Monday Morning Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 IMG_1044

2/5 IMG_1042

3/5 IMG_1040

4/5 IMG_1034

5/5 IMG_1036









Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to the 2900 block of McQueen St. around 5 a.m. on April 27 on a structure fire call.

Upon arrival, units found a large single story duplex residence with heavy flames showing. Additional fire units dispatched to extinguish the flames.

The duplex received heavy fire damage throughout the structure. There were no injuries to occupants or fire department personnel.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.