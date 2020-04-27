Midweek Rain/Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deeps south is helping keep it mostly clear and dry. The high will be moving eastward and in turn giving us a southerly wind flow Tuesday. This will warm temps into the lower 80s once again. It will also begin transporting gulf moisture into the area. Mean while, a frontal boundary heads eastward out of the southern plains. Rain and storms develop along and ahead of the boundary. We expect another round of storms here Wednesday. Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk area (1 out of the 5 on storm scale). All modes of severe storms will be possible including: damaging winds, hail, and few tornadoes. The main time frame runs from roughly noon until 8pm. The front sweeps through and we’re back to sunshine and nice weather conditions Thursday. Highs retreat into the 70s and lows in the lower 50s. High pressure returns and digs in for the latter half of the week and upcoming weekend. This will help launch a warming trend over several days. Sunny and dry conditions will lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend and early next week. It’s gonna feel a lot like summer around here very soon!