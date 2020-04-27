Montgomery Man Charged with Murder in Shooting Where Three People Were Shot

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the Sunday evening shooting death of Marjavious Walker, 25, and the wounding of a second adult male. Both victims are from Montgomery.

MPD charged Reginald Blue, Jr., 28, of Montgomery with one count each of murder, second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Blue was taken into custody Monday morning and was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Sunday, April 26, around 8 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of Norman Bridge Road in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located Walker who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later two additional adult males walked in to local hospitals each with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the two additional males, one of which was Blue, were shot in connection to the shooting in the 4000 block of Norman Bridge Road.

Further investigation indicated that Blue and Walker confronted the third male regarding an ongoing dispute. This confrontation resulted in an exchange of gunfire and all three subjects sustained gunshot wounds, Walker fatally. Blue was taken into custody this morning following his release from the hospital.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.