Montgomery Man Faces Robbery, Shooting into Occupied Resident/Vehicle Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police charged Dontavious Nelson with one count each of first-degree robbery, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The charges stem from a call of gunshots around 2 p.m. on March 18. Police responded to the 1700 block of Gibson Street.

The adult male victim says an unknown male attempted to rob him at gunpoint. When the victim fled in his vehicle the suspect fired multiple rounds striking his vehicle and a nearby residence. There were no injuries.

Nelson was later identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on April 24 by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.