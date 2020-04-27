Montgomery Police Officer Injured While Responding to Domestic Dispute, Suspect Charged with Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police charged Xavier McCall, 20, with second-degree assault on an officer in reference to a domestic disturbance that occurred on April 26 around 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodley Road.

While on scene, contact was made with McCall who became aggressive with officers. As they attempted to take him into custody, McCall became combative and caused minor injury to one of the officers.

McCall was not injured and was charged.