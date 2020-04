by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police charged David Day, 24, with one count of first-degree robbery in reference to a robbery of a person that occurred around 10 p.m. on April 20. The robbery occurred in the 800 block of Airbase Boulevard.

The adult male victim says he went to meet up with a subject who owed him money and was robbed of personal property at gunpoint.

The victim was not injured.

Day was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Sunday, April 26.