One-Day Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Clinic Offered in Prattville on May 1

by Alabama News Network Staff

A one-day “drive-through” COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Autauga County Health Department in Prattville to patients who meet the testing criteria and call for an appointment at (334) 361-3743.

The drive-through clinic is scheduled as follows:

·Friday, May 1, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Autauga County Health Department, 219 N. Court St., Prattville, AL 36067

To be tested, individuals must meet these criteria which were updated April 24, 2020:

The patient is a resident of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or

The patient is symptomatic with at minimum (measured or subjective) fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, and

·hospitalized

·immunocompromised or has co-morbidities

·age 65 years or older

·a healthcare worker

·associated with a long-term healthcare facility

·has moderate, severe, or worsening symptoms.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

Local leaders urge calm and patience during this trying time for all.