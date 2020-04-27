Quiet For Now, But Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a cool April morning across central and south Alabama, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s for most locations. Abundant sunshine quickly warmed temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s by midday. The rest of the day looks very pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s and an abundantly sunny sky. Temperatures cool quite a bit tonight with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Overnight lows range between the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday looks like another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm a bit more, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms return to our forecast Wednesday. A cold front pushing into the state leads to likely rain chances by the afternoon across the southern half of the state. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. It appears there’s also a non-zero tornado threat, but it doesn’t look nearly as significant as our last three rounds of severe weather. At this time, the storm prediction center places just a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across much of the southeast United States. However, that threat level could be upgraded between now and Wednesday. We’ll keep a close eye on it.

The front and severe weather threat quickly exit our area Wednesday night. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the end of the week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday. Overnight lows fall into the 50s each night.

The month of May will be underway this weekend, and we’ll be feeling the warmth Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Sunshine and dry weather prevail over the weekend. Next Monday still looks dry with high temperatures flirting with 90°.