Retail Salespersons, Registered Nurses the Most Sought-After Employees in March

by Alabama News Network Staff

Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows that the most online wanted ads were for registered nurses, retail salespersons, wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives with 7,000 ads placed for those occupations in March.

Total ads are down by 11.2% over the year.

The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, joblink.alabama.gov, and other sources; such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites.

AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov is replacing JobLink.alabama.gov effective today.

Registered nurses earn a mean wage of $29.56 per hour, retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.57 per hour, and wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives earn a mean wage of $32.70 per hour.

Twenty percent of job ads have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 16% have salaries of $75,000 and above; 21% have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 43% have salaries of $35,000 or under.

The top three employers posting ads in March were: UAB Medicine (872), Lowe’s (495), and UAB (466). These were followed by Auto Zone Auto Parts (430), the University of Alabama (421), Hibbett Sports (397), Compass Group (388), Ascension Health (364), University of South Alabama (350), and Aramark (291) to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.

The industrial truck and tractor operators are the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. Specialized skills that offer a salary premium are: forklift operation, inventory management, materials transport, inventory control, occupational health and safety, packaging, and lift trucks. The most requested certification in online job ads was for forklift operators at 19.3%.